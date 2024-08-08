45,433 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XDQQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 1.4 %

XDQQ stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

