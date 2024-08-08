46,221 Shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WIMI stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

