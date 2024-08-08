590 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $457.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day moving average of $429.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

