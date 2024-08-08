5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNP. Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Price Performance

VNP opened at C$5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. Equities analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.