A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $46.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $780.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

