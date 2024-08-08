AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.03

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and traded as low as $17.72. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 65,058 shares changing hands.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.