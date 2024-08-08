abrdn plc (ABDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on September 24th

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Stock Performance

ABDN opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.22. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.25 ($2.53).

Get abrdn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($233,920.59). 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.