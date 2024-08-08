abrdn plc (ABDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on September 24th

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ABDN opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.22. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.25 ($2.53).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($233,920.59). 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
