AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACIU

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.