ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

