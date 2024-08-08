ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,517.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.