Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.14, but opened at $64.14. Acushnet shares last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 5,906 shares.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $8,754,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

