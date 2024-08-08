ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 191.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.