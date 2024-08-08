Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

ADNT stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after acquiring an additional 161,579 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

