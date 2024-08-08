Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $21.00. Adient shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 75,426 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 41,090.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.