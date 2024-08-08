Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $235,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $6,873,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $2,809,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

