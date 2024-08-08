AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,733,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $23,569,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Up 0.2 %

AGCO stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

