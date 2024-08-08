Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.96.

ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.88. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

