Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.96.

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

