Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.96.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average is $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.