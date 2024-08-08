Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $160.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

