Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $1,322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $60,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

