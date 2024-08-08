Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

