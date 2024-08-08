Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.96.

Airbnb stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

