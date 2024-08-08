Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

