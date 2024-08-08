Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

