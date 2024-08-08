Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.96.

Airbnb stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

