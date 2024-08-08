Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.96.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.