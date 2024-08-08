Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 5681427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.96.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

