Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.53

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $36.49. Airbus shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 447,052 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

