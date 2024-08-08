Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Cormark

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

AD.UN stock opened at C$16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of C$730.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.23. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$17.60.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

