Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Cormark

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Down 1.2 %
AD.UN stock opened at C$16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of C$730.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.23. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$17.60.
