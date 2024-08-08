Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 2,500 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 132,542 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 44.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 119.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.