Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

