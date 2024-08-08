Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 521.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

