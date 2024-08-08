Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Gregory (Greg) Hall Buys 383,900 Shares

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hall acquired 383,900 shares of Alligator Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,972.10 ($9,722.14).
Alligator Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 87.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Alligator Energy Company Profile
