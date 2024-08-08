Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.6% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 210,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

