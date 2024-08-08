Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.80. Alstom shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 586,160 shares.

Alstom Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

