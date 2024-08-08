Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $51,193.40 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.