Alvotech (ALVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Alvotech to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alvotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alvotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.08. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

