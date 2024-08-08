Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth $817,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

