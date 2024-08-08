Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABEV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

