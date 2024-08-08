Amcor (AMCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

