Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at UBS Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE:AS opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth about $81,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth about $425,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

