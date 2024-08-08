Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 65.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 168,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,706 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $12,065,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Stock Down 2.7 %

AMRC opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

