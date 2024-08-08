American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AXP stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
