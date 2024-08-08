American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.