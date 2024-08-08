American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 574,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,698 shares.The stock last traded at $16.21 and had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 519,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

