American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

