American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) versus TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 308.56%.

Risk and Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and American International Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $36.72 million 2.93 $2.25 million N/A N/A American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About American International Ventures

(Get Free Report)

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.