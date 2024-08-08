Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44.
NYSE:COLD opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
