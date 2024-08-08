Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.