AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMSF opened at $46.97 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

