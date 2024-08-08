Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,208 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

